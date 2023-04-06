Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.34 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Bernard Pollard

Summary:

Marte Mapu is a tall, hybrid prospect who can play either safety or linebacker. He has good stop-start speed and can close quickly. Mapu displays good waist bend at the high side of his rush but lacks the overall play strength to turn speed to power. Mapu may not have an every-down role in every defense across the league.

Strengths:

Good range and closing speed

Good ball production

Good stop and start speed

Versatility to play in coverage or down in the box

Good waist bend at the high side of his rush to apply spot pass-rush

Weaknesses: