Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.46 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Josh Ross

Summary:

Micah Baskerville is an athletic linebacker capable of mirroring in coverage. He displays good top-end speed and smooth change of direction but lacks the overall play strength necessary to stack and shed blocks in the run game. Baskerville has strong leadership skills and is a good in-game communicator. Tackling form needs to be more consistent, as he is known to go too high.

Strengths:

Good communicator and leader

Good top-end speed

Smooth change of direction

Does a good job staying in the pocket in coverage

Weaknesses: