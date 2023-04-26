Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.46 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Josh Ross

Summary:

Micah Baskerville is an athletic linebacker capable of mirroring in coverage. He displays good top-end speed and smooth change of direction but lacks the overall play strength necessary to stack and shed blocks in the run game. Baskerville has strong leadership skills and is a good in-game communicator. Tackling form needs to be more consistent, as he is known to go too high.

Strengths:

  • Good communicator and leader
  • Good top-end speed
  • Smooth change of direction
  • Does a good job staying in the pocket in coverage

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space
  • Tackling form needs to improve
  • Below-average play strength