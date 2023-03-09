Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89.52 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jason Witten

Summary:

Michael Mayer is a consistent performer who does a great job of making contested catches out of his frame. He lacks top-end athleticism and struggles to create separation as a result. Mayer is solid as a run blocker and in pass protection. He turns upfield quickly but does not have the breakaway speed to churn yards after the catch. Mayer is a bear for a defensive back to bring down in open space.

Strengths:

Consistent producer dating back to his freshman season

Great size to make contested catches and sustain blocks

No wasted movement

Blocks with good leverage and drives his feet on contact in the run game

Soft hands to snatch passes away from his frame

Weaknesses: