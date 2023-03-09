Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89.52 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jason Witten

Summary:

Michael Mayer is a consistent performer who does a great job of making contested catches out of his frame. He lacks top-end athleticism and struggles to create separation as a result. Mayer is solid as a run blocker and in pass protection. He turns upfield quickly but does not have the breakaway speed to churn yards after the catch. Mayer is a bear for a defensive back to bring down in open space.

Strengths:

  • Consistent producer dating back to his freshman season
  • Great size to make contested catches and sustain blocks
  • No wasted movement
  • Blocks with good leverage and drives his feet on contact in the run game
  • Soft hands to snatch passes away from his frame

Weaknesses:

  • Average-to-below average quickness and athleticism
  • Can get off the ball faster
  • Does not create much separation
  • Turns upfield quicky post-catch but does not have breakaway speed