Minnesota Vikings mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, picks, team needs, big board, multiple options for every selection

If the Vikings don't come out of this draft with some potential starters on the offensive line to protect Kirk Cousins, he might not make it through the rest of his contract. The glaring weakness of the team all last year (and more) has been their offensive line, squandering an elite receiver pairing and an excellent defense on all three levels. I implore you, Minnesota: OLs or bust.

Below, you can check out which picks the Vikings currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso.

As for the actual draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend.

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 18

2 50

3 81

4 120

6 190

6 209 Compensatory 7 247 Compensatory 7 250 Compensatory

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 18.8 19.2 6.0 30.6 7.2 12.8 6.0 5.0





Needs: QB, RB, OL

Pressing: OL

The Vikings basically look like a better-on-offense, slightly-worse-on-defense version of the Bears, but with a much more obvious weakness (offensive line) that nevertheless is slightly less important to winning football games. Still, the line completely undermined Minnesota's season last year and needs to be addressed. Cody Ford and the Williamses are popular mock targets. They could also use some help for Dalvin Cook at running back, since he seemingly can't stay healthy.

War room big board

If you don't get some offensive linemen in this draft, Minnesota, what are we even doing here? Cue another first-round corner for Mike Zimmer. Here's how I'd project the Vikings' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida (trade up) OL Jonah Williams, Alabama OT Andre Dillard, Washington State OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma C Garrett Bradbury, NC State TE Noah Fant, Iowa DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State DE Clelin Ferell, Clemson OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State (trade down) OT Kaleb McGary, Washington (trade down)

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 1 18 OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

2 50 CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

3 81 DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

4 109 OLB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State from JAC* 4 120 to Jacksonville

6 190 to Jacksonville

6 209 RB Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska

7 247 to Jacksonville

7 250 G Tyler Jones, NC State



This class ended up being light on offensive linemen as the Vikings chose to solidify their excellent defense in the middle rounds, but in Round 1 they get an excellent pass-protecting left tackle in Dillard, a selection that allows the Vikings to kick Riley Reiff to guard and find two upgrades at their biggest weakness with one stroke of the pen.

The Vikings start Day 2 with a Mike Zimmer special in Ya-Sin who is still getting better and should be coached up into a starter at corner for the team. Saunders plugs a hole on the inside and should give the team a disruptive presence once he develops.

Rather than waiting until No. 120 to pick, the Vikings package two of their late picks to hop up 11 spots and nab a weakside linebacker in Hanks who can also serve as Anthony Barr insurance thanks to the pass-rush skills he showed in college, where he had 23.5 tackles for loss over the last two years. Ozigbo is a bruiser at running back who can emerge as the team's complement to Dalvin Cook, while Jones is another lottery ticket for the interior of the offensive line.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma

OT Andre Dillard, Washington State Round 2 DE Charles Omenihu, Texas

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina Round 3 WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

G Dru Samia, Oklahoma Round 4 TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State

TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss Round 5



Round 6 G Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

RB Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska

OL Ryan Bates, Penn State

LB Ty Summers, TCU Round 7 LB Gary Johnson, Texas

DE Wyatt Ray, Boston College

DT Chris Slayton, Syracuse

TE Zach Gentry, Michigan



Check out more first-round mocks from CBS Sports.