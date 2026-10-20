No one wants to win the 2026 NFC East division. Seriously.

After Weeks 5 and 6, this season's NFC East is now the first division in NFL history with consecutive winless weeks with four-plus games played, per CBS Sports Research. The division's four teams are a combined 0-6-2 since Week 5.

In Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) lost 24-16 at home on "Thursday Night Football" to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Jalon Daniels, an undrafted rookie quarterback, making his second career start. In Week 6, their offense looked lifeless in a 23-13 road loss at the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." Dallas also has the NFL's 30th-ranked total defense (382.5 yards allowed per game), last-place run defense (149.8 yards allowed per game), and last-place third-down defense (54.7% third-down conversion rate allowed). The Packers entered Week 6 as the NFL's worst third-down offense with a conversion rate of 27.6%, but they went 11-for-18 on third downs Sunday night.

The two-time defending division champion Philadelphia Eagles have the least embarrassing losses of the last two weeks: a 19-17 defeat to the AFC South-leading Jaguars despite kicking a go-ahead field goal with eight seconds left, and a 25-14 home defeat to the NFC South-leading Panthers. People faulted coach Nick Sirianni for having the kickoff go in bounds to drain time off the clock in Week 5. The Jaguars returned the kick 53 yards to the Eagles' 39, which set up the game-winning 57-yard field goal for Jacksonville. In Week 6, Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley-less offense wasn't enough to elevate 2023 sixth-round pick quarterback Tanner McKee, even with the return of No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith, in a 25-14 home loss against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers.

The NFC East-leading New York Giants (3-2-1) tied 27-27 against the last-place Washington Commanders (1-4-1) even though both teams reached field-goal range in the last two minutes of overtime. In Week 6, they trailed by nearly as many as 24 points (34-10) against a New Orleans Saints squad that used the Giants to snap a three-game losing streak in a 34-27 victory. New York is without quarterback Jaxson Dart and All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns for the year because of season-ending knee injuries. They currently have a quarterback controversy between Jameis Winston, who ranks second-to-last in completion percentage (57%) in the entire league, and J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback who ranked dead last in the NFL in completion percentage (58%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-12) and passer rating (72.6) in 2025. Washington had chances to upset the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers in their 23-17 "Monday Night Football" road loss, but they couldn't finish the job late.

Somehow, the Cowboys (+130) are the betting favorites to win the NFC East entering Week 7, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants (+154), Commanders (+600) and the Eagles (+700) are how the rest of the odds shake out at this moment in time. Vegas appears out on the Eagles with quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined by blood clots, but if the last two weeks are any indication, none of the four teams are truly out of the hunt just yet.