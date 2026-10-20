The Tampa Bay Rays are going to the World Series for the third time in franchise history and trade deadline pickup Freddy Peralta is a big reason why. Peralta was named ALCS MVP after holding the Cleveland Guardians to one run in 5 ⅓ innings in Monday's Game 6 win. He allowed just the one run in 12 innings across two starts and one relief appearances in the ALCS.

"Milwaukee is the team and the city that gave me the opportunity to make my dream," Peralta said about facing the Milwaukee Brewers, his former team, in the World Series.

Peralta threw six shutout innings in Tampa's Game 2 win, though his biggest outing of the ALCS might have been his Game 4 relief appearance. He entered with the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate in the sixth inning, then retired Steven Kwan and Chase DeLauter to preserve a one-run lead in an eventual win. Peralta appeared in three of Tampa's four ALCS wins.

Acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, Peralta has pitched to a 2.75 ERA in 72 innings with the Rays between the regular season and postseason. He threw 113 ⅔ innings with a 4.99 ERA for New York. The Rays had Peralta pitch from the stretch, throw more changeups, and raise his arm angle. That led to his increased success after the trade.

The 30-year-old Peralta will be a free agent after the season and his performance with the Rays has boosted his stock, certainly. First things first, though. Peralta is the ALCS MVP and now he will try to help the Rays beat his former team in the World Series.

Neither the Brewers nor Rays have ever won the World Series. We're guaranteed a first-time champion in 2026.