Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.80 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Nate Hairston

Strengths:

Quick key and trigger. Shows fluid hips. Does a good job staying in the hip pocket. Able to change directions with ease. Not afraid to be physical. Boundary cornerback with significant exposure to man coverage. Good ball production culminating with five interceptions in 2021.

Weaknesses:

Gets caught out of position and is known to gamble. Gets handsy downfield in routes. Average top-end speed to be able to play on the boundary.

Accolades: