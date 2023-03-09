Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.37 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Quinton Jefferson

Summary:

Moro Ojomo is a tall, chiseled, lighter defensive tackle with long strides and the best balance through blocker contact I've seen in a long time. He's flexible and absorbs contact like a running back; his legs never stop churning. He has very good first-step quickness and gets skinny through a gap. His bull rush needs work, and his hand work is good but not a true pass-rush planner. He uses push-pull to climb through the line. He understands how to counter off his initial bull rush, holds his own against the run, and constantly hustles. Overall, he's a high-floor DT with a big DE body and some upside because of his unique balance/bendiness.

Strengths:

Unshakable balance, never on the ground

Gets skinny through a gap with ease

Constantly hustles

Loves the push-pull move and is very effective with it

Good first-step quickness

Weaknesses: