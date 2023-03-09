Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82.37 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Quinton Jefferson
Summary:
Moro Ojomo is a tall, chiseled, lighter defensive tackle with long strides and the best balance through blocker contact I've seen in a long time. He's flexible and absorbs contact like a running back; his legs never stop churning. He has very good first-step quickness and gets skinny through a gap. His bull rush needs work, and his hand work is good but not a true pass-rush planner. He uses push-pull to climb through the line. He understands how to counter off his initial bull rush, holds his own against the run, and constantly hustles. Overall, he's a high-floor DT with a big DE body and some upside because of his unique balance/bendiness.
Strengths:
- Unshakable balance, never on the ground
- Gets skinny through a gap with ease
- Constantly hustles
- Loves the push-pull move and is very effective with it
- Good first-step quickness
Weaknesses:
- Power could improve, doesn't have a dominant bull rush
- Pass-rush plans are starting to materialize but not advanced yet
- Has unique, almost tweener frame