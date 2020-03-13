Oregon pro day: Top NFL Draft prospect Justin Herbert posts solid workout, shares laugh with Dolphins coach

Justin Herbert's was approached by an Dolphins quarterback coach David Lee with a question near the start of Oregon's pro day. Miami, holders of the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, are expected to select a quarterback.

"He asked me what yard line I think he should stand on," Herbert told NFL Network at the conclusion of his pro day. "He said he was going to stand on the 50. I kinda chuckled because I thought I was gonna throw farther than that. We both kinda had a good laugh at that."

Herbert did indeed surpass midfield, launching the ball 62 yards while displaying his celebrated arm strength.

Herbert, currently tabbed as the third or fourth best quarterback prospect in the draft, showcased more that just his arm strength in front of a slew of NFL teams that included the Dolphins. Working with former Dolphins QB coach John Beck, Herbert showed marked improvement in his footwork since last month's work out at the combine. Herbert also took a considerable amount of snaps from under center, something he wasn't asked to do at Oregon.

"I just wanted to be myself," Herbert said of his pro day. "I wanted to go out there and have fun, compete, and get better. There's so much that I can do to get better. I just wanted to give teams an actual representation of myself, go out there, and have fun."

Herbert also showcased his ability to make plays outside the pocket on play-action, roll out passes, something that was part of his college repertoire.

"We emphasize that a lot," Herbert said, "and I've always felt really comfortable with it and the guys that we've had running the routes."

Along with showing teams his tangible upsides, Herbert also addressed the outside questions regarding his personality and leadership skills. Herbert said that he has fielded questions from NFL teams about his personality and demeanor leading up to next month's draft.

"That's always a question that comes up," he said. "I don't know if it's very accurate. I think, you ask a lot of the guys around here, around the facility, they'll tell you otherwise. I feel comfortable saying that I'm not as introverted as everyone thinks I am. I love to talk. Unfortunately, I talk a little too much sometimes."

Fortunately for Herbert, his play on the field did most of the talking for him during his years at Oregon. During his four years in Eugene, the 6-foot-6, 237-pound signal caller completed 64 percent of his passes for 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions. A three-sport athlete in high school (he played baseball and basketball along with football), Herbert said Thursday that he looks up to Marcus Mariota, a fellow former Ducks quarterback who will likely be playing somewhere other than Tennessee next season.

While he said that he hasn't spent too much time comparing himself to the rest of this year's quarterback class, Herbert feels good about the attributes he will bring to whatever team drafts him to be their quarterback.

"I do feel comfortable saying that I've got a good arm," he said. "I pride myself on preparation. I do my best to always go into a game knowing exactly what they're doing, what we're going to do. I've always really enjoyed playing quarterback, competing and leading."