Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.05 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Derrick Moncrief
Summary:
Otis Reese has the versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary. He displays good awareness at safety but can do a better job of playing the ball in the air. Reese does a relatively good job of flipping his hips and transitioning across the field. The Georgia transfer needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space, coming to balance and finishing plays. He had a 12.4% missed tackle rate last season.
Strengths:
- Versatility to play multiple positions
- Good awareness to play in zone
- Does a relatively good job flipping his hips and transitioning in coverage
Weaknesses:
- Can do a better job of playing the ball in the air
- Needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space
- 12.4% missed tackle rate in 2022