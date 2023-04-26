Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.05 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Derrick Moncrief

Summary:

Otis Reese has the versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary. He displays good awareness at safety but can do a better job of playing the ball in the air. Reese does a relatively good job of flipping his hips and transitioning across the field. The Georgia transfer needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space, coming to balance and finishing plays. He had a 12.4% missed tackle rate last season.

Strengths:

Versatility to play multiple positions

Good awareness to play in zone

Does a relatively good job flipping his hips and transitioning in coverage

Weaknesses: