Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.3 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Dalvin Tomlinson

Strengths:

Angry rusher with legitimate 0T, 1T, 3T, and 5T flexibility. Super long. His physique and game is a mix of the classic types at those three positions. He really anchors well against double teams. Grows roots and is not easily moved. Almost always starts his rushes with some type of pass-rush move, usually leans on the club, which is mostly effective. Good burst/energy to all of his rushes. Swim move is solid too. Two-gapping skill is next level. First-step with threaten. Reads plays in a hurry and plays with high motor. I love how much energy he exerts every play. Very high floor DL who sells himself as a versatile type.

Weaknesses:

Rushes are high which saps some of his strength. Would like to see a more of a bull rush in his repertoire. Of course, not a super-fast type at his size.

Accolades: