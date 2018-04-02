Player Blurb: Armani Watts, FS, Texas A&M

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Spring-loaded, "slot safety" who finds himself near the football frequently. Quicker than fast and is most comfortable covering the short area of the field and flying downhill or toward the sidelines in run support.

College Recap:

A four-star, Top247 recruit, Armani Watts won the starting safety job as a freshman in 2014 and led the Aggies with three interceptions. Watts burst onto the scene the following season leading A&M in tackles with 126 including a career-high 20 stops against Ole Miss. In 2016, he started nine games before suffering a leg injury, which caused him to miss the final four games of the season. Watts entered 2017 needing nine tackles to reach 250 for his career.

Watts didn't play in the Belk Bowl because of injury, and his final game for Texas A&M was against LSU, in which he had 11 tackles. As a defensive team captain, Watts started all 12 regular-season games and finished his career with 328 tackles (including 214 solo tackles), 10 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. Watts was the only active FBS player with at least 300 tackles, 10 interceptions and six forced fumbles for his career. He was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and also was selected in the Reese's Senior Bowl. - Damon Sayles, Gigem247