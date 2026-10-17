Doesn't it feel like we blinked and suddenly it's Week 6? The first half of the season is certainly flying by, and soon enough we'll be in what feels like an endless abyss that is the offseason. When we're sitting around twiddling our thumbs in May, we'll be begging for weeks like this, so let's not waste a second and make sure we're locked and loaded for what should be a wildly entertaining slate.

On top of simply watching the action unfold, we'll, of course, identify a few gambling angles to possibly take advantage of in Week 6. That brings us all right here. If the work week was too hectic and you need some assistance figuring out how to wager this weekend in the NFL, let this be your guide. We'll have last-minute picks for every game as well as five best bets.

Note: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, and Minnesota are on the bye in Week 6.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Things have certainly gone sideways for the Philadelphia Eagles as injuries have continued to pile up across the organization. This week, they'll be without starter Jalen Hurts after it was revealed that he's dealing with a blood clot in his calf. That'll thrust Tanner McKee in under center. McKee has started two games in his NFL career leading up to Sunday, but both were in Week 18, so this is his first taste of true action. He'll look to pull off the upset without his top running back, Saquon Barkley, who is out for this game due to a hamstring injury, but will have No. 1 wideout, DeVonta Smith. Even if all things were equal, we gave Carolina a shot to win in Philly because of a massive rest disparity between these two clubs. As Philly comes off of an international game in London last week, the Panthers were on the bye, so they have a clear rest advantage on top of being healthier.

Projected score: Panthers 26, Eagles 19

The pick: Panthers -3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

This is another game that has some outliers worth targeting. The Bucs will be at home after an upset win over the Cowboys last Thursday night in Dallas. They'll have the rest advantage over a Steelers team that took care of business against the Colts on Sunday. Similar to how I think the Cowboys sort of overlooked the then-winless Buccaneers with an undrafted rookie quarterback under center, Pittsburgh could get caught sleeping here, too. Not so much because they're going to overlook Jalon Daniels, but the Steelers could get caught looking ahead to their Week 7 matchup against the Saints in Paris. With a France trip on the horizon for Pittsburgh, I think Tampa Bay is a live home dog.

Moreover, I think the Bucs defense has a good shot at containing the Steelers offense. Tampa Bay is allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL through Week 5, which could limit Jaylen Warren's impact. Meanwhile, Todd Bowles has some solid splits against Aaron Rodgers over the course of his career as both a head coach and defensive coordinator. Rodgers' teams are 1-2 against Bowles and average just 16.7 points per game.

Projected score: Buccaneers 24, Steelers 23

The pick: Buccaneers +2.5

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

You'll undoubtedly scratch your head at this pick, and it's hard to blame you. Tennessee hasn't instilled any confidence this season and is punting on a league-high 53% of its drives. Still, I think this line is too big in a divisional matchup against the Colts, whom I don't believe are a serious player in the AFC. The Indy offense can't move the ball efficiently, ranking 29th in the NFL in yards per play (4.6). Meanwhile, their defense is 28th in the league in total yards allowed (384.2). Daniel Jones has also turned the ball over more times (7) than he's found the end zone (4) this season. So, for as bad as the Titans offense has been this season, Indy isn't that far off, so I'll gladly put the full touchdown in my back pocket.

Projected score: Colts 24, Titans 20

The pick: Titans +7

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

I think we're firmly on backdoor alert with this line. L.A. is coming off an overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night, so this is quite the turnaround for Sean McVay's club. Matthew Stafford dropped back and threw 54 times in the loss, while the Rams offense ran 78 total plays. That could see them a bit sluggish in this contest. I don't envision Arizona pulling off the upset, but I do think they're capable of scoring late to get us within the number here. For instance, Arizona kept the offense on the field throughout a blowout loss to Detroit and scored a largely meaningless touchdown just before the two-minute warning. That's the type of play we'll be looking for them here.

Projected score: Rams 30, Cardinals 20

The pick: Cardinals +12.5

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

I think the Patriots are all the way back. Drake Maye has seemingly returned to his MVP form from last year and just tallied five touchdowns in a blowout win over the Raiders. Gillette Stadium has been a comfortable spot for New England as they're 10-1 in their last 11 home games. Meanwhile, they've also taken care of business against inferior opponents under Mike Vrabel, as the Patriots are 11-0 with him at the helm when facing teams entering with a losing record. Further looking at the trends for this one, the Patriots are 12-0 straight-up and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games as a favorite and have a +17.9 PPG differential over that stretch. As for the Jets, they've yet to win or cover (0-6) a divisional game under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Projected score: Patriots 30, Jets 17

The pick: Patriots -7.5

Rest of the bunch

Texans at Jaguars (in London)

Projected score: Jaguars 28, Texans 24

The pick: Jaguars -2.5

Ravens at Browns

Projected score: Ravens 26, Browns 20

The pick: Ravens -3

Bears at Falcons

Projected score: Bears 27, Falcons 23

The pick: Bears -1.5

Saints at Giants

Projected score: Giants 26, Saints 20

The pick: Giants +1.5

Bills at Raiders

Projected score: Bills 30, Raiders 21

The pick: Bills -5.5

Chargers at Chiefs

Projected score: Chiefs 33, Chargers 17

The pick: Chiefs -7.5

Cowboys at Packers

Projected score: Cowboys 27, Packers 24

The pick: Cowboys +1.5

Commanders at 49ers (Monday)

Projected score: 49ers 30, Commanders 20

The pick: 49ers -7.5