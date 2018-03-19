Player Blurb: B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Ready to man nose tackle duties in the NFL. Big, strong through his entire body. Drops his center of gravity against double teams. Heavy hands and can disengage agains the run, but his hands aren't particularly active. Flashes of pass-rushing ability because of his impressive athleticism for his size. Not his strength though. Block-eating, run-stopper.

College Recap:

He has prototypical size for a defensive tackle. But he's also athletic and has a spin move that would make defensive ends jealous. He's able to play the run and the pass efficiently. He's not a guy that will show up a lot on the stat sheet as far as sacks, but can stuff the run. He was a big part of what made NC State one of the best run defenses in the country this past year. It will be interesting to see what he does at the combine because of his size and athleticism. So it will be fun to see what type of numbers he puts together. - Michael Clark