Player Blurb: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-caliber mover with decently strong grip but lacks the ability to neutralize counters. Punch timing is hit or miss. Strength severely lacking. Many snaps end with him lunging forward off balance. With proper coaching, he can be above-average zone-blocking scheme tackle or guard.

College Recap:

A tight end and defensive end for Salesianum School (Del.), O'Neill moved to offensive tackle before the 2015 season to help the program's depth and wound up making 12 starts at right tackle as a redshirt freshman. He continued to start in 2016, while also carrying the ball twice and scoring a touchdown each time. He even threw two passes as a redshirt sophomore. O'Neill took over as left tackle in 2017 and earned All-ACC honors for his work at the position. He also managed another carry, taking a throwback later 10 yards and nearly scoring a third time in his career. It wouldn't be shocking to see his NFL team deploy him as a secret weapon near the goal line on tackle-eligible plays. -- R.J. White