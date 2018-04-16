Player Blurb: Chris Covington, OLB, Indiana
NFL Draft analysis for Chris Covington, OLB, Indiana
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Weakside linebacker frame with the game speed to make plays in free-roaming role. Better chasing from the backside than flowing through traffic. Not a block-shedder either.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Chicago, Covington started his collegiate career as a quarterback, completing 3 of 12 passes for 31 yards with no TDs and two picks in a freshman season that was ended early due to an ACL injury. He was then moved to linebacker during his sophomore season, seeing little on-field action. Covington appeared in every game as a junior, making 29 total tackles (three for loss) with two sacks and a forced fumble, with the fumble and his first career sack coming in his first caeer start at Michigan. His other sack came in his next game: the Foster Farms Bowl.
Covington broke out as a senior, racking up 85 tackles, including 12 for loss, with three sacks and five passes defensed. He had at least a half-tackle for loss in all but two of his 12 games, and racked up a season-best 11 tackles along with a sack at Michigan State. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...