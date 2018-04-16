Player Blurb: Chris Covington, OLB, Indiana

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Weakside linebacker frame with the game speed to make plays in free-roaming role. Better chasing from the backside than flowing through traffic. Not a block-shedder either.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Chicago, Covington started his collegiate career as a quarterback, completing 3 of 12 passes for 31 yards with no TDs and two picks in a freshman season that was ended early due to an ACL injury. He was then moved to linebacker during his sophomore season, seeing little on-field action. Covington appeared in every game as a junior, making 29 total tackles (three for loss) with two sacks and a forced fumble, with the fumble and his first career sack coming in his first caeer start at Michigan. His other sack came in his next game: the Foster Farms Bowl.

Covington broke out as a senior, racking up 85 tackles, including 12 for loss, with three sacks and five passes defensed. He had at least a half-tackle for loss in all but two of his 12 games, and racked up a season-best 11 tackles along with a sack at Michigan State. -- R.J. White