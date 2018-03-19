Player Blurb: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Linear deep threat who runs very high. Skinny frame. That combination leaves him susceptible against physical cornerbacks. Doesn't possess sharp change-of-direction skills. Tracks ball extremely well but not a high-pointer. Plus return ability. Mid-to-late round specialty player.

College Recap:

After seeing very limited action as a true freshman and most of his sophomore year, Chark capped his sophomore season by scoring a 79-yard touchdown on a handoff on an end around in the Texas Bowl on his first career touch in college. Chark broke into the starting lineup with six starts as a junior, alongside Malachi Dupre and Travin Dural. Chark led the team with three receiving touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per catch. Of his 26 catches, eight covered at least 30 yards and four of those accounting for 40 or more yards. To cap his career, Chark had a big senior year for the Tigers at receiver and led the SEC in punt return touchdowns with two. The Alexandria, Louisiana, native led the Tigers in receptions (40), receiving yards (874) and tied for team-high honors in receiving TDs (three). He averaged 21.9 yards per reception, which was good for second in the SEC last season. He accounted for a career-best 233 all-purpose yards vs. Auburn (150 receiving, 83 punt returns). - Billy Embody