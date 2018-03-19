Player Blurb: D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Super-active corner with plenty of quick-twitch to his game. Lacks top-level size and elite long speed. Plays football well at the catch point thanks to good awareness and body control. A menace against the run and screen plays.

College Recap:

A transfer from Cerritos (Calif.) Community College and former Fresno State walk-on, D.J. Reed burst onto the scene as 2016 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year after finishing tied for fourth in the FBS with 19 passes defended, the most in the nation by a sophomore. During a three-game stretch, Reed had 19 tackles, nine passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. His role expanded to kickoff returns over the last four games and he flourished, averaging 28.3 yards on nine returns, including a 76-yard return at Baylor and a 31-yarder against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. Reed attacked his junior campaign from the opening kickoff to the 2017 season, which he returned 96 yards. From there, he quickly emerged as K-State’s most dangerous player. A first-team All-Big 12 cornerback, Reed routinely competed against taller targets and corralled four interceptions. He had one interception, three passes defended and returned a kickoff 99 yards against Kansas. Although he suffered MCL sprain that kept him out of the final two regular season games, the second team Walter Camp All-American entered bowl season No. 2 in the nation in both kickoff (35.3) and punt returns (17.1) and returned healthy in the Cactus Bowl against UCLA. - D. Scott Fritchen, GoPowercat.com