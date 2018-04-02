Player Blurb: Darrel Williams, RB, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Fullback who transitioned wonderfully to the running back position. Big-frame, surprising athletic traits and plenty of power through contact. Reliable pass-protector.

College Recap:

After signing with LSU out of John Ehret High School, Darrel Williams didn't top 302 yards in a season as he struggled with weight issues playing behind Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice. Williams was always a big back, but with the stars ahead of him there was little playing time available. Heading into the spring under first-year coach Ed Orgeron, Williams dropped a considerable amount of weight, setting himself up for a big senior season.

In 2017, Williams exploded to be second on the team in all-purpose yardage under the new scheme with 1,172 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Splitting carries with Guice, Williams was productive both rushing and catching the ball out of the backfield. With 331 receiving yards, Williams finished second on the team in receiving yards. Slimming down in the spring and summer helped Williams have his most productive season in Baton Rouge. -- Billy Embody