Player Blurb: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Power back size with the ability to deploy vicious jump cuts to make defenders miss in the hole. Runs through tackles and almost always finishes runs hard. Don't have breakaway speed but is fast enough to beat linebackers around the corner. Surprisingly elusive for his size.

College Recap:

Johnson entered the 2016 season as Auburn's starter, but injured his ankle and later shared carries with Kamryn Pettway, who would go on to lead the SEC in rushing, and looked to be on track to do more of the same in 2017. He finished with 895 yards while starting in six games. He provided Auburn a change-of-pace running back as he was faster and a better cutter behind the offensive line as Pettway provided the Tigers a battering ram as the starter. Johnson entered the 2017 season as the starter as Pettway faced a one-game suspension and later an ankle and shoulder injury. He more than proved himself worthy of being a starter in the SEC, leading the conference with 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games. He ended the season with shoulder and rib injuries, which slowed him against Georgia in the SEC Championship (season-low 44 yards), but he was absolutely brilliant, rushing or 100 yards or more in seven of eight games during a crucial stretch of the season. He rushed for 167 yards and 104 yards in wins against then-No. 1 Georgia and Alabama, respectively, and was awarded handsomely with the SEC's offensive player of the year award and second-team All-American selection by six publications. He is a quick-cutting, patient rusher who gained power to go along with his speed in his final two years with Auburn. - Brandon Marcello, AuburnUndercover