Player Blurb: Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, slender cornerback. Oftentime relies on being overly physical instead of using proper technique to mirrow receivers. Not explosive or twitchy. Good, not great downfield speed. Not much of a producer in run-support.

College Recap:

A former five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, Toliver played in all 12 games as a freshman, starting eight and racking up 35 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. Heading into his sophomore season, Toliver was expected to be a shutdown cornerback for the Tigers, but he missed the four games with a shoulder injury.

After an offseason of speculation that Toliver might face a suspension, he missed LSU's season opener against BYU. Toliver started just five games as Greedy Williams emerged in the secondary and Donte Jackson started opposite of him. Toliver broke into the starting lineup in SEC play, starting against Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Against Alabama, he recorded a season-best four solo tackles (five overall). -- Billy Embody