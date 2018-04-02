Player Blurb: Kyle Hicks, RB, TCU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Classic TCU running back. Shifty in space, used often as pass-catcher. Flashes of dynamic open-field skills. Some bounce to his game. Goes down on first contact often. Hesitant to explode between the tackles. Vision isn't starting RB-caliber. Late-round value.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Arlington, Texas, Hicks played in 26 games over his first two years but saw a limited amount of touches, rushing for 160 yards on 46 carries as a freshman and 262 yards on 56 carries with three TDs as a sophomore. Hicks broke out as a junior, rushing for 1,042 yards on 203 attempts (5.1 YPC) with 12 touchdowns and adding 47 receptions for 417 yards and two more scores through the air. He scored in three straight games to open the season, but his biggest performance came later against Baylor, where he rushed for 192 and five touchdowns on 26 carries.

Hicks missed some time early in his senior year due to injury and was never able to post a 100-yard game once healthy, finishing with 637 yards on 139 rushes (4.6 YPC) with four TDs, adding 30 receptions for 291 yards and another score. He closed his career with an eight-catch performance in his team's Alamo Bowl win over Stanford. -- R.J. White