Player Blurb: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Big-bodied power forward on the outside who consistently wins at the catch point. Keenly aware of how to utilize his massive size and catch radius to shield defenders from the football. Adequate but not explosive burst after the catch. Vincent Jackson-like.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recuit out of Wylie, Texas, Ateman saw a limited role in his first two seasons, catching 42 passes for 544 yards with no scores as a freshman and sophomore for the Cowboys. He broke out in 2015 as a junior, catching 25 passes for 76 yards with five touchdowns, including two performances with more than 100 yards. He then missed all of 2016 after undergoing foot surgery. Ateman bounced back in a big way in 2017, setting career bests in catches (59), yards (1,156) and touchdowns (eight). He had three multi-score games and reached 100 yards seven times, including in the final three games of his career, despite never catching more than six passes in a game during his senior season. -- R.J. White