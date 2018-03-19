Player Blurb: Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Great size, length for the tackle spot. Slow in his kick slide and has a nasty demeanor but it often leads to him waist-bending to initiate contact. Will stay on his blocks if beat at the point of attack. Limited athlete.

College Recap:

FSU targeted Leonard, a lacrosse player in high school, when he was an unheralded prep prospect in Middletown, Md. The Seminoles were one of the first Power Five programs to offer him a scholarship. The plan, originally, was to utilize Leonard’s length (6-foot-7) and foot speed as a strong-side defensive end behind DeMarcus Walker and transition him into a starter as an upperclassman. He played four games as a true freshman, was recognized by coaches and teammates for his strong performance the following spring, and then saw a slight uptick in playing time his sophomore season as he posted five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. However, FSU’s staff thought Leonard had better upside on the offensive line and moved him to right tackle ahead of his junior season. Leonard had the frame to support extra weight, but it took nearly a full season to get comfortable playing at 305 pounds. He began 2016 as the starter, but was benched after some struggles before reentering the lineup at the end of the year. Leonard’s best performance came in the Capital One Orange Bowl as he contained Michigan's premier pass rusher Taco Charlton. Leonard made strides as a senior, and while not spectacular, was the most consistent player on a unit that struggled to protect its quarterback. He started 12 games in 2017. -- Brendan Sonnone