Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 It's the one we will all get right. Mendoza has a lot of Matt Ryan to his game. The Raiders are getting their starter for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The idea that he is the safer pick rather than taking the chance with Arvell Reese's potential is misguided. He will be a star edge player. The Jets need help with their rush, and he should be the guy.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 They would love to trade down, but if they stay here, I think it's Love as the pick. Word is, people at the top are pushing for Love to be the choice. They want to sell seats.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd They probably didn't think he'd be here, but he is. I think the talent and the things Robert Saleh could do with him in the defense will make him the pick if it plays out this way.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st They would have wanted Love, but he's gone. So they take an off-the-ball linebacker who will be a game-changer. Styles might end up as the best defender in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st They have to get help for their offensive line. They could trade down here, but Proctor is the best left tackle prospect in this class. So they take him.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 They need help at receiver and Terry McLaurin turns 31 this year. Tyson is the best receiver in this class if he can stay healthy. That's the key.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 They add another Ohio State receiver to go with Chris Olave. They could also consider corner here, but Tate will help Tyler Shough and his development. That's what this season will be about.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Short arms or not, he can play. The Chiefs have to improve their pass rush. Bain will do that. He's not a prototypical player in their scheme, but Steve Spagnuolo will make it work.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st John Harbaugh can come out of this draft with a playmaking linebacker and a playmaking safety. That would be a heck of a haul. They could also consider offensive line or receiver here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd They are rebuilding and there is no better way to make that better than to take offensive line help. Fano can play guard, tackle and even center.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd They might look to move up to get edge help, but the way this plays out, they take a corner who can step in and start right away. Improving the defense is a must.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 They have to add more juice to the receiver group and Lemon can do that. Davante Adams is almost certainly in the final year of his contract with the team.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st I think there is a chance he goes higher than this, but he's the cleanest offensive lineman in this class. He will be a plug-and-play starter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th He has been the guy I've put here in my mock all along. It just makes sense. They have to get better at rushing the passer. He will do that.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 It's time to get Garrett Wilson a running mate. Cooper is a guy the NFL has liked throughout this process far more than the draft cult has.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th They have already talked about moving Penei Sewell to left tackle, so Mauiga would start on the right side. He could also be an all-world guard down the road in my book.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st They have a big hole inside on their defense, so Woods would fill a major need. He didn't play as well in 2025 as he did in 2024, but he has the tools to be a big-time player inside.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Getting a playmaker in the middle of the field will make life easier for Bryce Young. They could also consider the receiver here.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th They have to get help off the edge and Lawrence is a guy with a lot of twitch. He's been a riser up the boards throughout the process.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd They have a ton of age in their secondary, so it's time to get some youth. This kid will be a perfect Steelers player with this toughness and range.

Round 1 - Pick 22 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 11th He didn't play as well last year as he did in 2024, but the traits are there. The Chargers have to get a young edge rusher with Khalil Mack up in the years.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th They will consider the offensive line here, but they need to get back to being dominant in rushing the passer. Getting another body up front after losing Jaelen Phillips would help.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 8th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 They go offensive line early and then take the big-bodied receiver from Washington. He will give whoever plays quarterback a nice, big target.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Their left tackle spot is a problem, so taking Freeling fills a need. They could also consider defensive line help here.

Round 1 - Pick 26 R Mason Thomas EDGE Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th He is a perfect fit for their defense. He can come in and be a rotational rusher his first year to help give them more pop off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd He would be the replacement when Trent Williams walks away. He needs to get stronger, so a year or two as a backup would work.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Keylan Rutledge IOL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd The interior of the Texans' offensive line is suspect. There is age there with Wyatt Teller and the center spot needs upgrading. This kid is well-regarded by the league personnel departments and he played some center at the Senior Bowl.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Treydan Stukes CB Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Stukes is a guy I really liked throughout the process and he is hot right now. He would fit nicely as a chess piece for Steve Spagnuolo's defense. He can play slot, safety and outside.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 9th Their corner room isn't great, so adding a young player to it is something they need to do. I think they could also look to receiver here — maybe KC Concepcion.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th They have some age at right tackle in Morgan Moses and Iheanachor might need a year of seasoning. So taking him for the future would be the move.