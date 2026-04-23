Prisco's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Picks and predictions for what should be a wild Round 1
The first round of the NFL Draft could be wild after the Raiders take Fernando Mendoza
I got at least one right in my final NFL Mock.
I think.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is going to be the Las Vegas Raiders' choice with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, right?
So that's one-for-one.
Now about the rest?
This 2026 NFL Draft is full of uncertainty, starting with the second pick. I have the New York Jets taking Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, which is the way things seem to be leaning now. It's who I would take, but I also think it's what the Jets will do.
After that? Crapshoot.
Do the Arizona Cardinals trade down from the third spot? If so, who goes up to get Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese? The Chiefs? Do the Cardinals stay and take Jeremiyah Love?
This is my fourth mock, but this is the final one, the one the graders will grade. So eat it up, there is a lot of late information that went into this one.
One thing's for sure: I will be one-for-one after the first pick.
I think.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
It's the one we will all get right. Mendoza has a lot of Matt Ryan to his game. The Raiders are getting their starter for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The idea that he is the safer pick rather than taking the chance with Arvell Reese's potential is misguided. He will be a star edge player. The Jets need help with their rush, and he should be the guy.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
They would love to trade down, but if they stay here, I think it's Love as the pick. Word is, people at the top are pushing for Love to be the choice. They want to sell seats.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
They probably didn't think he'd be here, but he is. I think the talent and the things Robert Saleh could do with him in the defense will make him the pick if it plays out this way.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
They would have wanted Love, but he's gone. So they take an off-the-ball linebacker who will be a game-changer. Styles might end up as the best defender in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
They have to get help for their offensive line. They could trade down here, but Proctor is the best left tackle prospect in this class. So they take him.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
They need help at receiver and Terry McLaurin turns 31 this year. Tyson is the best receiver in this class if he can stay healthy. That's the key.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
They add another Ohio State receiver to go with Chris Olave. They could also consider corner here, but Tate will help Tyler Shough and his development. That's what this season will be about.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Short arms or not, he can play. The Chiefs have to improve their pass rush. Bain will do that. He's not a prototypical player in their scheme, but Steve Spagnuolo will make it work.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
John Harbaugh can come out of this draft with a playmaking linebacker and a playmaking safety. That would be a heck of a haul. They could also consider offensive line or receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
They are rebuilding and there is no better way to make that better than to take offensive line help. Fano can play guard, tackle and even center.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
They might look to move up to get edge help, but the way this plays out, they take a corner who can step in and start right away. Improving the defense is a must.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
They have to add more juice to the receiver group and Lemon can do that. Davante Adams is almost certainly in the final year of his contract with the team.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
I think there is a chance he goes higher than this, but he's the cleanest offensive lineman in this class. He will be a plug-and-play starter.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
He has been the guy I've put here in my mock all along. It just makes sense. They have to get better at rushing the passer. He will do that.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
It's time to get Garrett Wilson a running mate. Cooper is a guy the NFL has liked throughout this process far more than the draft cult has.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
They have already talked about moving Penei Sewell to left tackle, so Mauiga would start on the right side. He could also be an all-world guard down the road in my book.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
They have a big hole inside on their defense, so Woods would fill a major need. He didn't play as well in 2025 as he did in 2024, but he has the tools to be a big-time player inside.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Getting a playmaker in the middle of the field will make life easier for Bryce Young. They could also consider the receiver here.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
They have to get help off the edge and Lawrence is a guy with a lot of twitch. He's been a riser up the boards throughout the process.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
They have a ton of age in their secondary, so it's time to get some youth. This kid will be a perfect Steelers player with this toughness and range.
Round 1 - Pick 22
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
He didn't play as well last year as he did in 2024, but the traits are there. The Chargers have to get a young edge rusher with Khalil Mack up in the years.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
They will consider the offensive line here, but they need to get back to being dominant in rushing the passer. Getting another body up front after losing Jaelen Phillips would help.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
They go offensive line early and then take the big-bodied receiver from Washington. He will give whoever plays quarterback a nice, big target.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Their left tackle spot is a problem, so taking Freeling fills a need. They could also consider defensive line help here.
Round 1 - Pick 26
R Mason Thomas EDGE
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
He is a perfect fit for their defense. He can come in and be a rotational rusher his first year to help give them more pop off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
He would be the replacement when Trent Williams walks away. He needs to get stronger, so a year or two as a backup would work.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Keylan Rutledge IOL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs
The interior of the Texans' offensive line is suspect. There is age there with Wyatt Teller and the center spot needs upgrading. This kid is well-regarded by the league personnel departments and he played some center at the Senior Bowl.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Stukes is a guy I really liked throughout the process and he is hot right now. He would fit nicely as a chess piece for Steve Spagnuolo's defense. He can play slot, safety and outside.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Their corner room isn't great, so adding a young player to it is something they need to do. I think they could also look to receiver here — maybe KC Concepcion.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
They have some age at right tackle in Morgan Moses and Iheanachor might need a year of seasoning. So taking him for the future would be the move.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Notre Dame • Jr • 5'11" / 203 lbs
This is one I've had throughout the process because it works. They have to get a back to key an offense that is very run-centric. Price will be better than Kenneth Walker in their offense.