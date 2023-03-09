Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.79 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Tedric Thompson
Summary:
Quindell Johnson is more of a coverage safety rather than one capable of consistently playing downhill. He has a fiery spirit and is a strong leader on the football field. Johnson can do a better job of getting off blocks and breaking his feet down in space to tackle. He has been a consistent producer through the years and is particularly competitive at the catch point.
Strengths:
- Consistent producer over the past four years
- Great communicator with a fiery spirit
- Fluid hips to transition across the field
- Does a good job of attacking the ball in the air
Weaknesses:
- Inconsistent landing his jams in man coverage
- 18.0% missed tackle rate in 2022
- Getting off blocks
- Average top-end speed