Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.79 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Tedric Thompson

Summary:

Quindell Johnson is more of a coverage safety rather than one capable of consistently playing downhill. He has a fiery spirit and is a strong leader on the football field. Johnson can do a better job of getting off blocks and breaking his feet down in space to tackle. He has been a consistent producer through the years and is particularly competitive at the catch point.

Strengths:

Consistent producer over the past four years

Great communicator with a fiery spirit

Fluid hips to transition across the field

Does a good job of attacking the ball in the air

Weaknesses: