Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.9 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Donovan Smith

Strengths:

Young, athletic, battler with encouraging recovery ability and weaknesses than can be easily ironed out of his game. Balanced, powerful punches and doesn't automatically lose if he doesn't get first contact. Has some nastiness to his game. Above-average anchor, though it takes him a second to sit into it. Wasn't perfect vs. Ojabo and Huthcinson but had some impressive wins. Actively resets his hands during the rep so he's not put in a bad position. Methodical power in the run game, and his above-average athleticism shows there. Lower half is loose and, if he can learn to keep his feet moving as rapidly as his hands, he'd have elite recovery skill. The tenacity and overall athleticism are already there.

Weaknesses:

Has a tendency to open the gate a touch early which shallows the arc he creates to the QB. Some ugly losses on film. Recovery skill is great but does indicate loses more often than what's considered normal for a top prospect.

Accolades: