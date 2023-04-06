Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.50 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jerrell Powe

Summary:

Robert Cooper is a wide interior run defender who does a good job of occupying multiple blockers at the point of attack. He is quicker than fast, but needs to improve his ability to stack and shed blockers. Cooper plays with a high-end motor but lacks pass-rush potential.

Strengths:

  • Wide interior run defender
  • Good motor
  • Plays with good leverage and takes on multiple blockers
  • Quicker than fast

Weaknesses:

  • Zero pass-rush potential
  • Can improve stacking and shedding blockers
  • Below-average top-end speed