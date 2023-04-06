Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 70.50 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jerrell Powe
Summary:
Robert Cooper is a wide interior run defender who does a good job of occupying multiple blockers at the point of attack. He is quicker than fast, but needs to improve his ability to stack and shed blockers. Cooper plays with a high-end motor but lacks pass-rush potential.
Strengths:
- Wide interior run defender
- Good motor
- Plays with good leverage and takes on multiple blockers
- Quicker than fast
Weaknesses:
- Zero pass-rush potential
- Can improve stacking and shedding blockers
- Below-average top-end speed