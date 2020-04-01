Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

NFL Draft analysis for Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Very explosive first step
  • Sustained speed through the line
  • Moments of pass-rushing moves
  • High motor and athleticism to chase from backside

Weaknesses:

  • Not an advanced pass-rushing toolbox
  • Lacks in the power department despite good size
