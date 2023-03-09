Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.00 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Braden Smith

Summary:

Ryan Hayes has been a key cog on one of college football's best offensive lines over the past two years. He is a competitor who drives his feet in the run game. He has good play strength and eyes to pick up loopers. Overall athleticism is limited, and that likely limits him to being power/gap scheme specific. Teams may take issue with arm length if committed to playing him on the corner.

Strengths:

Drives feet on contact in the run game

Competitor

Good eyes to pick up loopers

Good upper body strength

Weaknesses: