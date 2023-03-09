Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.00 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Braden Smith
Summary:
Ryan Hayes has been a key cog on one of college football's best offensive lines over the past two years. He is a competitor who drives his feet in the run game. He has good play strength and eyes to pick up loopers. Overall athleticism is limited, and that likely limits him to being power/gap scheme specific. Teams may take issue with arm length if committed to playing him on the corner.
Strengths:
- Drives feet on contact in the run game
- Competitor
- Good eyes to pick up loopers
- Good upper body strength
Weaknesses:
- Abandons pass-set technique when challenged by quicker rushers
- Below-average job of locking onto defenders in space
- May not be fast enough to contend with NFL edge rushers