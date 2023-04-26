Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jeremy Cash

Summary:

SirVocea Dennis is a smaller, run stuffing, between-the-tackles LB. He has awesome block-shedding ability despite his limited size. Length is very good. He's not complacent taking on blocks whatsoever, and will even spin out of blockers' grasps. He's a very sure tackler. While he can lay the lumber and it surprises ball-carriers, he is fundamentally sound wrapping up. His ball skills are below average. He's not a coverage type because his overall speed and suddenness are also below average. He can hit the afterburners as a blitzer, and that's where he looks the most explosive. He's a limited second-level defender who'll be a coach favorite because of his tenacity and minimal missed tackles, but he cannot be relied upon to turn and run or make plays in zone coverage.

Strengths:

Fluidity is noticably good

Defeats blocks well for his size

High-energy defender

Reliable, fundamentally sound tackler

Weaknesses: