Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.76 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: David Fales

Summary:

Tanner Morgan throws with touch and anticipation. He is a great leader and communicator with ample playing experience. Morgan is known to get jittery feet in the pocket but always keeps his eyes downfield. He has zero mobility and below-average ball placement.

Strengths:

Throws with touch and anticipation

Great leader and communicator with ample playing experience

Keeps his eyes downfield when pressured

Weaknesses: