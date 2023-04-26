Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.76 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: David Fales
Summary:
Tanner Morgan throws with touch and anticipation. He is a great leader and communicator with ample playing experience. Morgan is known to get jittery feet in the pocket but always keeps his eyes downfield. He has zero mobility and below-average ball placement.
Strengths:
- Throws with touch and anticipation
- Great leader and communicator with ample playing experience
- Keeps his eyes downfield when pressured
Weaknesses:
- Jittery feet in the pocket
- Zero mobility
- Below-average ball placement