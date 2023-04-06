Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Fortson

Summary:

Taron Vincent is a shorter prospect who achieves natural leverage at the point of attack. He can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers. The Maryland native had a 19.0% missed tackle rate last season and offers little as far as pass-rush potential. Vincent does clean up late in the down, playing to the whistle.

Strengths:

Natural leverage at the point of attack

Son of NFLPA exec Troy Vincent

Plays to the whistle

Weaknesses: