Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.21 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Marcus Fortson
Summary:
Taron Vincent is a shorter prospect who achieves natural leverage at the point of attack. He can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers. The Maryland native had a 19.0% missed tackle rate last season and offers little as far as pass-rush potential. Vincent does clean up late in the down, playing to the whistle.
Strengths:
- Natural leverage at the point of attack
- Son of NFLPA exec Troy Vincent
- Plays to the whistle
Weaknesses:
- Limited pass-rush production
- 19.0% missed tackle rate
- Can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers