Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Fortson

Summary:

Taron Vincent is a shorter prospect who achieves natural leverage at the point of attack. He can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers. The Maryland native had a 19.0% missed tackle rate last season and offers little as far as pass-rush potential. Vincent does clean up late in the down, playing to the whistle.

Strengths:

  • Natural leverage at the point of attack
  • Son of NFLPA exec Troy Vincent
  • Plays to the whistle

Weaknesses:

  • Limited pass-rush production
  • 19.0% missed tackle rate
  • Can do a better job of stacking and shedding blockers