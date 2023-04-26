Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.63 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Brian Bonner
Summary:
Todd Harris Jr. has not looked the same since returning from a knee injury. He is not afraid to be physical or fly downfield and aid in run support. Tackling form and ability to finish plays needs to improve. Stop-start speed is below average, but he has smooth hip transitions.
Strengths:
- Aggressive in run support
- Smooth hip transitions
- Not afraid to be physical
Weaknesses:
- Tackling form needs to improve
- Poor chase and tackle
- Stop-start speed is below average