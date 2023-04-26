Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.63 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Brian Bonner

Summary:

Todd Harris Jr. has not looked the same since returning from a knee injury. He is not afraid to be physical or fly downfield and aid in run support. Tackling form and ability to finish plays needs to improve. Stop-start speed is below average, but he has smooth hip transitions.

Strengths:

  • Aggressive in run support
  • Smooth hip transitions
  • Not afraid to be physical

Weaknesses:

  • Tackling form needs to improve
  • Poor chase and tackle
  • Stop-start speed is below average