Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.63 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Brian Bonner

Summary:

Todd Harris Jr. has not looked the same since returning from a knee injury. He is not afraid to be physical or fly downfield and aid in run support. Tackling form and ability to finish plays needs to improve. Stop-start speed is below average, but he has smooth hip transitions.

Strengths:

Aggressive in run support

Smooth hip transitions

Not afraid to be physical

Weaknesses: