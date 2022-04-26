Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.36 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Johnathan Hankins

Strengths:

Colossal human being at the nose tackle spot. Played the 1T and more 3T than you'd expect for a human being his size. Mostly a power player -- bull rush -- and more finesse than expected. Powerful but not overwhelmingly so on a regular basis because rushes are high. Immovable against doubles. Club move is fantastic as a pass rusher, and he'll use it as an awesome counter. Mostly a two-down player but has some pass-rush upside because of his hand work and natural power.

Weaknesses:

First-step quickness is good, not great. Not a tremendous run defender because he's not twitchy nor a consistent block defeater.

Accolades: