Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.03 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Arik Armstead

Strengths:

Tall, long, well-built EDGE who uses his long arms to his advantage on nearly every snap. Sturdy edge-setting and can disengage because blockers rarely get into his frame. Thickness stands out on film and against the run. Not easily moved whatsoever. Tweener type who will probably be best inside in obvious passing scenarios. Strength will help him quickly acclimate to the NFL.

Weaknesses:

Good burst for his size, but not a suddenness specimen. Lacks pass-rush moves. Really just tries to bull his way into the QB/backfield. Minimal bend around the corner.

Accolades: