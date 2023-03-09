Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.02 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Denzel Mims

Summary:

Trey Palmer is a speedster WR with quality size. He's a pace route runner. He throttles up and down to create separation because he doesn't have high-end twitch or flexibility to consistently get open.He's very effective on the vertical route tree. He was used as a screen-game option and wasn't a liability but hardly a make-you-miss or contact-balance type. Contact balance is better than his wiggle. Contested-catch ability is good, but not great. If he can be utilized in a role where his pure speed is accentuated, he can be a valuable piece to an offense but doesn't have many other wow football traits.

Strengths:

Super fast, will run past many veteran CBs

Great size for being a speedster; not little with a tiny frame

Flashes of YAC is there, mostly due to his contact balance

Weaknesses: