Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.03 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: C.J. Spiller

Summary:

Tyjae Spears is a workhorse running back with low miles (had 229 carries in 2022, 178 in the three previous years). He runs low to the ground, plays much more powerful than his size, and has home-run abilities because of his short-area quickness and top-end acceleration.

Strengths:

Patient in backfield, will set up blocks before backside cut through hole

Had career-best 22 receptions in 2022 (had 26 in three previous seasons)

A terror in the the open-field because of elusivity

Hits top-end speed in a hurry

Elusive in small areas, would be hard to tackle in a phone booth

Built low to the ground, plays stronger than his size, will run through arm tackles

Weaknesses: