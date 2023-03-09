Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.03 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: C.J. Spiller
Summary:
Tyjae Spears is a workhorse running back with low miles (had 229 carries in 2022, 178 in the three previous years). He runs low to the ground, plays much more powerful than his size, and has home-run abilities because of his short-area quickness and top-end acceleration.
Strengths:
- Patient in backfield, will set up blocks before backside cut through hole
- Had career-best 22 receptions in 2022 (had 26 in three previous seasons)
- A terror in the the open-field because of elusivity
- Hits top-end speed in a hurry
- Elusive in small areas, would be hard to tackle in a phone booth
- Built low to the ground, plays stronger than his size, will run through arm tackles
Weaknesses:
- Is willing but doesn't offer much in passpro because of size
- Does he have the size to be a feature back?