The Baltimore Ravens may be without their starting quarterback this weekend. According to a report from NFL Media, Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle sprain that gives him only an "outside chance" to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson could miss multiple games depending on how his rehabilitation progresses, but the injury is not considered long-term or surgical, per NFL Media.

Jackson got his ankle rolled up on the Ravens' final play of the first half during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans and did not return to the game. Ravens coach Jesse Minter initially seemed to suggest Jackson could have returned to the game had it not already been essentially in hand at the break, but this reporting makes that seem rather unlikely.

The Ravens are 3-1 through the first four weeks of the season, and their offense has been highly explosive under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. That's especially been the case in the three weeks Zay Flowers has been on the field, as Baltimore has averaged 33 points per game in those contests while scoring just 17 in a loss to the New Orleans Saints when Flowers sat out with a hamstring injury.

If Jackson is unable to suit up for Week 5 and beyond, the Ravens will turn to backup Tyler Huntley. Huntley played the second half against Tennessee on Sunday and went 8-of-9 for 63 scoreless yards and ran four times for 16 yards. He's made 16 starts in his career, going 7-9. Across 31 total appearances, he's completed 66.6% of his passes at an average of 5.9 yards per attempt, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It's highly likely the Ravens will lean on their Derrick Henry-led rushing attack if Jackson has to miss time, but that could prove difficult in their game against the Falcons. Atlanta has lit up the scoreboard in each of the last two weeks and forced its opponents to play from behind. In such a scenario, it would be much more difficult for the Ravens to mount a comeback without Jackson at the helm.