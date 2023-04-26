Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.97 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Denzel Perryman

Summary:

Ventrell Miller is a shorter, stocky, throwback type LB. He wants to scan between the tackles and erupt to the RB. Pretty quickly reads his keys and does an admirable albeit unspectacular job sifting through traffic. Despite his clear ultra-aggressive demeanor that leads to many big hits, he's only average at defeating blocks at the point of attack. Good twitch and range to his game, but not freaky in either regard. His ball skills are average, but overall coverage awareness/capabilities need work. Much more of a blitzer/QB spy than anything else, yet wasn't a consistent one-on-one winner as a blitzer. OK tackling reliability. His lack of size will hurt him in the NFL, but he has decent length. He's a throwback-ish MLB with some new-age flashes.

Strengths:

Delivers monster hits

Mirrors the RB well behind the line

Big-time flashes of sideline-to-sideline range

Weaknesses: