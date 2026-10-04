Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II suffered a non-contact injury late in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers and needed help walking off the field. He's officially questionable to return with an ankle injury. Here's video of the injury:

Surtain, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and a Pro Bowler each of the last four years, missed three games last year with a shoulder injury but has generally been extremely durable, playing in at least 16 games in four of his first five seasons.

The Broncos have an excellent defense, and Surtain is a huge part of that. Without him, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillan and Kris Abrams-Draine would be Denver's top corners. Denver also has 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron at the position.

The Broncos and the 49ers were tied at 3-3 at halftime; Surtain was not on the field for San Francisco's opening drive of the second half.