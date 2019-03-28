White, Devin, LB, LSU
NFL Draft analysis for White, Devin, LB, LSU
Draft Scouting Report:
A physical tackler with sideline-to-sideline speed, White is exactly what NFL teams are looking for in a linebacker. Sometimes a step slow on play-action reads -- but can often make up for it with speed, quickness and athleticism. -- RW
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Three-round mock: QB moves, 20 trades
The Eagles hop up for a linebacker, the Seahawks move down four times and more mock madnes...
-
What to know about Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
What to know about Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat had an outstanding Senior Bowl and even better combine
-
What to know about Josh Allen
Josh Allen was smart to return for his senior season, and now he's set to be a top-five pick...
-
What to know about Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top EDGEs
Plus the former Clemson star with similarities to Chandler Jones and more on 2019's top EDGE...