Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.63 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Gerald Everett

Summary:

Will Mallory is a tight end with reliable, soft hands. He has good size and great top-end speed for the position, but change of direction is a bit stiff. His 10-yard split at the NFL Combine suggests he has good explosivenss, but that is not evident on film. He has a good understanding of blocking with leverage but needs to do a better job of adjusting his feet when engaged.

Strengths:

  • Good size for the position
  • Soft hands, just a 3.4% drop rate
  • Good top-end speed

Weaknesses:

  • Change of direction is a bit stiff
  • Route-running can improve
  • Build up speed, below-average burst