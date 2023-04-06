Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.63 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Gerald Everett
Summary:
Will Mallory is a tight end with reliable, soft hands. He has good size and great top-end speed for the position, but change of direction is a bit stiff. His 10-yard split at the NFL Combine suggests he has good explosivenss, but that is not evident on film. He has a good understanding of blocking with leverage but needs to do a better job of adjusting his feet when engaged.
Strengths:
- Good size for the position
- Soft hands, just a 3.4% drop rate
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Change of direction is a bit stiff
- Route-running can improve
- Build up speed, below-average burst