Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.63 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Gerald Everett

Summary:

Will Mallory is a tight end with reliable, soft hands. He has good size and great top-end speed for the position, but change of direction is a bit stiff. His 10-yard split at the NFL Combine suggests he has good explosivenss, but that is not evident on film. He has a good understanding of blocking with leverage but needs to do a better job of adjusting his feet when engaged.

Strengths:

Good size for the position

Soft hands, just a 3.4% drop rate

Good top-end speed

Weaknesses: