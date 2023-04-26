Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Eno Benjamin

Summary:

Xazavian Valladay is a good-sized feature back type with plus explosiveness and speed. His vision between the tackles, especially once he's at the second level, is good. At times, he takes a second to realize where his lane is at the line. His contact balance is there, but far from special. He has loose hips and relatively light feet for a back his size. His long speed makes him intriguing, and he has pass-game ability, mostly in the screen game. He runs well on stretch runs when he knifes through traffic. He's an older prospect but very productive in his career.

Strengths:

Good agility and burst through the second level

Has pass-game experience

Impressive long speed

Very productive in his career

Weaknesses: