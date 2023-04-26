Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.40 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Eno Benjamin
Summary:
Xazavian Valladay is a good-sized feature back type with plus explosiveness and speed. His vision between the tackles, especially once he's at the second level, is good. At times, he takes a second to realize where his lane is at the line. His contact balance is there, but far from special. He has loose hips and relatively light feet for a back his size. His long speed makes him intriguing, and he has pass-game ability, mostly in the screen game. He runs well on stretch runs when he knifes through traffic. He's an older prospect but very productive in his career.
Strengths:
- Good agility and burst through the second level
- Has pass-game experience
- Impressive long speed
- Very productive in his career
Weaknesses:
- Older prospect
- Slower processer when finding a lane
- Contact balance is good, not amazing