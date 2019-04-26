2019 NFL Draft Grades: Giants get a D for making Daniel Jones second QB off the board

With the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Daniel Jones, quarterback out of Duke. Tall, decently athletic pocket passer with a quick release, good arm, impressive short accuracy, and flashes of pinpoint ball placement downfield. Strange tendency to fade away from momentum of his upper body, which comes from inability to reset his feet far too often when his first read isn't there. Hangs onto the ball in precarious situations too often or forces it downfield.

Grade: D

Pete Prisco: I wanted to give this pick an 'F.' I like Daniel Jones, but I just don't like him in this spot. They must have gotten intelligence that another team was going to take him before 17. I like him, but not at No. 6. It's a strange pick this early.

Dave Richard: I get why the Giants might have liked Daniel Jones. He's got the prototypical size, he's been coached very well and has good mechanics. Truth is, his arm strength is just solid, while his accuracy in clean pockets is typically good. He seems to have the intelligence for the position, which adds to his appeal, but he can't be called NFL-ready. I, along with the rest of the world, thought there were better options for the Giants. He won't get picked in seasonal redraft leagues and will be picked closer to Round 3 in dynasty rookie-only drafts than Round 2.

NFL comparison: Josh McCown

Chris Trapasso: I don't know if Jones will ultimately stick around for as long as McCown has, but they seem like similar quarterbacks. Smart, good arms, decently accurate to all levels but antsy under pressure and can be somewhat easily baited into making bad decisions. Jones is a plus scrambler, yet the team that drafts him likely won't be installing designed runs for him, although he was used on those at Duke. Jones is a West Coast offense signal-caller who you don't want holding onto the ball for too long.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Jones started 12 games as a redshirt freshman and never relinquished the job. He completed 62.8 percent of his throws in 2016 but had just seven more touchdowns (16) than interceptions (9). In 2017, Jones completed 56.7 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. And last season, he had his most consistent showing: 60.5 completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Jones is tough too; he fractured his clavicle against Northwestern on Sept. 8 and returned three weeks later to throw for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a loss to Virginia Tech. He's also more athletic than first appearances might suggest; Jones rushed for 186 yards against UNC. He finished his college career with a dominating Independence Bowl performance over Temple, going 30 of 41 with 423 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the 56-27 victory.

Among all FBS quarterbacks, Lock ranked 11th in Pro Football Focus' adjusted-completion percentage, and was among the top 25 in adjusted completion vs. the blitz, adjusted completion vs. pressure and deep pass adjusted completion percentage.

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Jones played for David Cutcliffe and the nuances of his game are more refined than the other quarterbacks in this class. He's good with his pre-snap reads, is very mobile, is accurate on shorter routes -- though he suffered from substandard receivers at Duke (Jones ranked No. 2 in FBS in passes dropped, according to PFF).

About as pretty a three yard touchdown pass as you’ll ever see, courtesy of Duke’s Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/HGavCoFdJG — Rob Rang (@RobRang) October 27, 2018

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: Arm strength is a question -- Jones floated balls during the Senior Bowl game. His decision-making can also get him into trouble and his accuracy suffers on deep passes and when he's forced out of the pocket. His team will need to figure out if his struggles are a function of playing behind a suspect offensive line with average pass catchers or if that's who Jones is no matter who you surround him with.