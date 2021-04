Want to know what I think of every pick made in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft from Friday? I graded all the Round 3 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades as we get set for Day 3. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

65. Jaguars

Grade:

66. Vikings

Grade:

67. Texans

Grade:

68. Falcons

Grade:

69. Bengals

Grade:

70. Eagles

Grade:

71. Broncos

Grade:

72. Lions

Grade:

73. Panthers

Grade:

74. Washington

Grade:

75. Cowboys

Grade:

76. Giants

Grade:

77. Chargers

Grade:

78. Vikings

Grade:

79. Raiders

Grade:

80. Raiders

Grade:

81. Dolphins

Grade:

82. Washington

Grade:

83. Bears

Grade:

84. Cowboys

Grade:

85. Titans

Grade:

86. Vikings

Grade:

87. Steelers

Grade:

88. Rams

Grade:

89. Browns

Grade:

90. Vikings

Grade:

91. Browns

Grade:

92. Packers

Grade:

93. Bills

Grade:

94. Ravens

Grade:

95. Buccaneers

Grade:

96. Patriots

Grade:

97. Chargers

Grade:

98. Saints

Grade:

99. Cowboys

Grade:

100. Titans

Grade:

101. Lions

Grade:

102. 49ers

Grade:

103. Rams

Grade:

104. Ravens

Grade:

105. Saints

Grade: