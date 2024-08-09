The 2024 NFL preseason schedule continues on Friday with three matchups. The Falcons will visit the Dolphins, the Steelers will host the Texans, and the Eagles will head down I-95 to take on the Ravens. The first week of the NFL preseason is often the toughest to forecast for NFL DFS lineups, with most teams choosing to rest key starters. However, the Texans have already played in the Hall of Fame Game and their starters are expected to see action against the Steelers for anyone entering NFL DFS picks.

Who in the NFL DFS player pool should you target for your NFL DFS strategy on Friday and which players can you write off entirely? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Friday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks last season like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Friday's 2024 NFL preseason games and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Friday

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks Friday, where every player on DraftKings is $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. After spending four seasons at Indiana, Penix transferred to Washington and became a household name seemingly overnight. In two seasons with the Huskies, he threw for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns, and he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.

However, it still came as a bit of a shock when the Falcons selected him No. 8 overall after spending $180 million to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency. Cousins is the clear starter but Penix will get his first opportunity to show what he can do on Friday against the Dolphins. The Miami secondary allowed 27 passing touchdowns last season (25th in the NFL) and the potential for extended action makes Penix a high-upside play.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Will Shipley. After three seasons at Clemson, Shipley was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he's competing with Kenneth Gainwell to back up offseason addition Saquon Barkley in this Eagles offense.

Shipley rushed for 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Tigers and also proved himself as a capable receiver out of the backfield with 85 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns during his collegiate career. Philadelphia ran the ball an average of 24 times per game during the 2023 NFL preseason, so expect to see a healthy dose of Shipley on Friday. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Friday preseason NFL DFS lineups

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Friday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.