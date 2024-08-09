After winning four of their last six games, the Chicago Bears finished with a 7-10 record in 2023. However, thanks to a blockbuster trade in which they shipped the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they were able to land Caleb Williams with the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Williams widely considered one of the best quarterback prospects, many are expecting the Bears to take a significant step forward in 2024, but NFL odds are more bearish. Chicago's is projected for nine victories in the latest 2024 NFL win totals, with a +110 payout on the over. How quickly can Williams adjust to life in the NFL with a strong supporting cast in place and what other 2025 Super Bowl futures should you target ahead of the upcoming season? Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions won big. Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures. You can only find these picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. After making significant salary-cap concessions after winning the Super Bowl in 2022, the Rams went 5-12 during a rebuilding year the following season. However, they took advantage of a third-place schedule and bounced back to win 10 games in 2023. The development of offensive stars like Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua has clearly put them ahead of schedule and they've added some intriguing defensive pieces this offseason. Now their over/under is set at 8.5 wins and Cohen is predicting a comfortable over after finding 11 wins on their schedule.

On the other side, he is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. Transition is always tough but when you're breaking in a head coach that doesn't even have coordinating experience and developing a rookie quarterback, there are bound to be significant growing pains. Jerod Mayo was a long-time Patriots linebacker and spent the last five years as an inside linebackers coach on Belichick's staff. Meanwhile, No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is currently behind Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart but it feels inevitable that he'll take the reins at some point this season and Cohen is predicting struggles, with New England going 2-15 in his projections. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25 and locked in his best bets for win totals and Super Bowl futures. They include a potential Super Bowl result that pays almost 100-1. Anyone who backs this NFL pick could hit it big.

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout come February? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.