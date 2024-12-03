Thirteen weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, which means we're well past the midway point of the regular-season calendar. And the playoffs are just around the corner.
The NFC, in particular, is still very much up for grabs despite the Detroit Lions' dominance atop the conference, with eight other teams boasting at least six wins and two divisions very much up for grabs.
Here, we're sorting all the remaining wild-card contenders, keeping in mind that only seven total NFC teams will secure playoff berths by the end of the 2024 campaign:
Division leaders
- Detroit Lions (11-1, NFC North)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-2, NFC East)
- Seattle Seahawks (7-5, NFC West)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-6, NFC South)
Mathematically eliminated
- New York Giants (2-10): They've now dropped seven straight, including the two games since they parted ways with Daniel Jones. Another overhaul is coming; the question is, how big will it be?
Unofficially out of it
- Dallas Cowboys (5-7): They've won two straight divisional games thanks to improved showings from Cooper Rush, but this is still a team mostly playing for pride, with Dak Prescott sidelined until 2025.
- Chicago Bears (4-8): Caleb Williams is no longer saddled with the iffy coaching of Matt Eberflus, who's been replaced by Thomas Brown. But this entire operation awaits a further facelift.
- New Orleans Saints (4-8): They've enjoyed a few sparks under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, but the consistency has never been there with Derek Carr and Co.
- Carolina Panthers (3-9): The postseason is out of sight, but 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young finally looks the part, making weekly strides under coach Dave Canales since his return from the bench.
Wild-card contenders
The following teams are currently fighting for three available wild-card spots.
|1
|They're third in the high-flying NFC North at 9-3, but it wouldn't be crazy to call them a top-three contender in the whole conference. They boast a top-five offense despite Jordan Love battling multiple injuries this year, with Josh Jacobs adding physicality to Matt LaFleur's system.
|2
|Are we reliving 2022? The 10-2 Vikings have exceeded expectations with one crunch-time win after another, confirming Kevin O'Connell as a maximizer of talent. The only question is, can Sam Darnold's resilience last into January? And can the defense keep bending without breaking?
|3
|If the ground game is working, they're one of the smoothest offensive attacks in football, as evidenced by Week 13's blowout of the Tennessee Titans to move to 8-5. Is rookie Jayden Daniels still a year away from true contention? Perhaps. But coach Dan Quinn's been here before, too.
|4
|The perennially weak NFC South is the primary reason for 6-6 Tampa Bay even remaining in the playoff conversation, but Baker Mayfield has also gutted through a battered lineup to keep them relevant. Funny enough, offense, not defense, is their top attribute under Todd Bowles right now.
|5
|Sean McVay's offensive toys have taken turns saving the 6-6 Rams from a multiweek skid since October, but few playoff-seeking clubs have been more inconsistent. Letting Matthew Stafford and Co. keep playing Superman may keep them alive, but a deep playoff run feels far-fetched.
|6
|The durability of Kyle Shanahan's lineup (or lack thereof) is reaching critical mass: Even with Brock Purdy back under center, they're again down Christian McCaffrey, with Trent Williams also banged up. The Nick Bosa-less defensive front has also been an uncharacteristic sieve in their fall to 5-7.
|7
|Jonathan Gannon's group is scrappy, to be sure. Kyler Murray will always be a potential spoiler, as long as he maintains his trademark pocket mobility. Stability, however, remains an issue, as he's lapsed under pressure in their slide to 6-6. Their situational ball has left a lot to be desired.