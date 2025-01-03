The NFL postseason is upon us. With that, it's always fun to look back on the regular season, reflecting on the outcomes that made little sense in hindsight and shedding some light on how they came to be.

Here are the seven most-surprising results:

7. Cowboys 34, Commanders 26 (Week 12)

Dallas was in the middle of a five-game losing streak and Cooper Rush was starting under center. Jayden Daniels had been playing like the runaway NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. It was the third consecutive loss for the Commanders by one score. The victory would be the catalyst for turning around Dallas' season, as it has won four of its past six games.

6. Giants 29, Seahawks 20 (Week 5)

New York has just three wins on the season, so essentially any victory is surprising. Flash back to Week 5 when the Giants traveled to Seattle. Early on, it looked like it was going to be the Seahawks' day as safety Rayshawn Jenkins picked up a fumble and returned it 102 yards. Daniel Jones brought the away team back, however, and took a two-score lead in the fourth quarter before hanging on. Sacks were drive killers for Seattle's bid to come back.

5. Buccaneers 40, Chargers 17 (Week 15)

It was not surprising that the Buccaneers knocked off Los Angeles, but the margin of victory was surprising. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense exploded for 506 yards. The Chargers were a combined 0-for-8 on third- and fourth-down attempts.

4. Giants 45, Colts 33 (Week 17)

Fans do not have to reach back in their memories too far for this Week 17 affair. New York was in position to draft No. 1 overall if it had just closed out the last two weeks with losses. Indianapolis has not been a juggernaut by any means, but the Giants had so little to play for and the media had asked head coach Brian Daboll if his team has quit on him seemingly every week. Drew Lock and the offense were all smiles as they outpaced the Colts in a track meet. Indianapolis committed three turnovers and Malik Nabers (seven receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns) did the rest.

3. Patriots 16, Bengals 10 (Week 1)

Two of the three most surprising outcomes of the 2024 NFL season occurred in the first week. Cincinnati has been a volatile team, but Joe Burrow has consistently performed at an MVP level. At this point in the season, Jacoby Brissett was still starting at quarterback for the Patriots. The Bengals' two turnovers allowed their foe to jump out to a 13-point lead before holding on for the victory.

2. Ravens 24, Browns 29 (Week 8)

Cleveland was carrying a five-game losing streak into this matchup with its division rival. Jameis Winston was newly inserted into the starting lineup after Deshaun Watson had been lost for the season with an injury days earlier. Winston had a great day, throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. The home team scored 23 points in the second half to slip in the back door and win with less than a minute remaining.

1. Raiders 26, Ravens 23 (Week 2)

Las Vegas has just four wins on the season, but one of them came against the AFC contender. Baltimore held a double-digit lead in the second half before veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew orchestrated three straight scoring drives in the fourth quarter to overcome MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Each kicker converted three field goal attempts, including a 38-yard game winner from Daniel Carlson with 27 seconds remaining.